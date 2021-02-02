Oxford coronavirus vaccine: 76% protection during 3 months before second dose

Researchers at the University of Oxford have today revealed a single dose of the vaccine is 76% effective from 22 to up to 90 days after the vaccination.

Research found once the immune system built up its protection 22 days after the vaccination, it showed little evidence of waning in this period.

It also supports the policy recommendation made by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) for a 12-week prime-boost interval, as they look for the optimal approach to roll out, and reassures us that people are protected from 22 days after a single dose of the vaccine. Professor Andrew Pollard, Chief Investigator of the Oxford Vaccine Trial, and co-author of the paper

It found the dosing interval, and not the dosing level, is the thing that has the biggest impact on the effectiveness of the vaccine.

It supports previous research done with other vaccines such as influenza, Ebola and malaria.

The authors also report further on the potential for the vaccine to reduce transmission of the virus, based on swabs obtained from volunteers in the UK arms of the trial with a 67% reduction after the first dose of the vaccine.

They also hope to report data regarding the new variants in the coming days, and expect the findings to be broadly similar to those already reported by fellow vaccine developers.