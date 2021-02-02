Volunteer wins competition for creating workshop to combat loneliness

A volunteer from Sussex has won a competition for his work transforming a shed into a workshop for men, to reduce loneliness and isolation.

Ian Bruce from Mayfield won the 'everyday heroes' award, by DFDS, for carrying out most of the work on his own and postponing his own renovations to open the safe space for others as soon as possible.

The aim of the 'Men's Shed' is to create a workshop where people can come and make things using wood and metal, as well as carrying out repairs and repurposing and recycling items.

There will also be a social space for people to relax, play board games and interact with others.

Ian is giving a huge amount of his time to helping Mayfield and Five Ashes Community Services set up a 'Men's Shed', aimed at reducing loneliness and isolation, particularly but not exclusively, in men. He is organising volunteer labour teams to renovate a building they have been given rent free, carrying out a lot of the work himself. Doug Tulloch, Nominated Ian

The shed still needs new electrics, plumbing and heating.

Ian has been working with the charity Mayfield and Five Ashes Community Services and hopes to finish the 'Men's Shed' by the end of February.