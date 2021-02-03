Councillor urges public to stay safe on Thanet's coastline

The public in are being urged to stay safe when on their daily exercise by Thanet's coastline.

Natural occurrences like heavy rainfall, frosty nights and storms can weaken the cliffs, leaving some sections particularly vulnerable to cliff falls.

The public should take care when walking on the clifftop paths or on the beach below Credit: Gaynor Winson

Councillor Steve Albon from Thanet District Council says: "Please use common sense and caution - stay away from the edge and base of cliffs at all times and pay attention to any warning signs and safety messages."

Other tips include checking tide times before walking on the beach and never using the cliff face as a shortcut.

Those who do witness the start of a cliff slip are being reminded to leave the area immediately and report it to the coastguard.