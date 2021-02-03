A rescue dog from Kent who's disappearance sparked a major social media campaign has been returned to her owners.

It was feared that Daisy the cocker spaniel had been stolen from her home in Hollingbourne, near Maidstone, in January.

But following an extensive search and an investigation by Kent Police, the dog has now been returned.

Bill and Pam Nash previously said they felt Daisy was "part of the family"

Daisy was first reported missing by Pam and Bill Nash on 18 January.

They say they only let the rescue dog out of their sight for a few seconds.

The cocker spaniel slipped out while looking for Pam, who had gone for a Covid test.

Bill Nash said: "She'd gone. I quickly checked she wasn't about. I had gone out to the road and there was no sign of her at all."

But the couple revealed that the dog had been returned overnight, with the family thanking everyone for their help in the search.