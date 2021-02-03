Video report by ITV Meridian's Sarah Saunders

An eyewitness has described hearing a "loud crack" before a huge section of the White Cliffs of Dover collapsed into the sea.

David Waterfield had to stopped to take pictures of his dog when there was "a loud bang" followed by "a large amount of cliff" breaking off into the water.

Mr Waterfield was out for a walk at the Samphire Hoe nature reserve when it happened.

"I've lived down this neck of the woods for nearly all of my life, right next to the most famous cliffs in the world.

"You hear about it, you see the remnants of [cliff falls], but to actually see it in person it was really quite impressive."

Mr Waterfield captured the entire fall on his phone - but said getting it on film was "sheer beginners luck."

Weeks of heavy rain have made for treacherous conditions on many areas around the coast.

There have been warnings from further up in Thanet to avoid cliff edges as falls are much more likely.