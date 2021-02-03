Lockdown lift: Hampshire charity overwhelmed by laptop donations

Video report by ITV Meridian's Mary Stanley

A Hampshire charity says it's been overwhelmed by donations for laptops to help children who don't have access to home learning technology during lockdown.

Acts of Kindness Solent has been able to provide more than 100 refurbished devices, thanks to the local community.

"I knew they were needed," said Kerry Snuggs, from the charity.

"But up until today, when you see those children and the happinesss in their faces and how they've been struggling this last week or two, I just hadn't realised how much they were needed up until today really."

It's thought that up to 1.5 million children don't have access to a laptop they can use for home learning.

Pupils at St Columba Primary School in Fareham are among those to benefit.

Connie and Edward are among those picking up a laptop to work on at home.

Connie said: "I'm very thankful because it means I can get my work done on a laptop instead of on paper and disturbing my parents when they are busy doing work so they can email my work in."

The lack of tech means many can miss out on their lessons during lockdown.

Tracey Marsh, headteacher of St Columba CofE Primary in Fareham, explained the difference the laptops make to her pupils.

"Some of our families don't have wifi at home and we have lots of multi sibling families, so they could all be trying to huddle round one iPhone.

"We have different zoom meetings for different classes and timetabling that can be incredibly difficult, so this is going to be transformational for the children so that they don't fall too far behind during lockdown."

The government has pledged to deliver laptops to disadvantaged children and says it's already delivered 875,000 devices to pupils, with a plan to provide up to 1.3 million.

Many pupils have also been given access to free mobile data through a Department for Education scheme.