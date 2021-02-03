Specialist clinics set up to help Long Covid patients

Watch a report by Rachel Hepworth.

Specialist clinics are being set up across the South to treat hundreds of patients suffering from the effects of Long Covid.

It is estimated that one in 10 people who contract Covid-19 experience long-term health problems, even if they were not initially admitted to hospital for the condition.

Now, local NHS providers have opened dozens of specialist clinics. The centres will treat patients and help researchers to understand more about the disease.Lisa Brown has Long Covid, she is undergoing treatment at a specialist clinic in Hampshire, albeit virtually online.

She was skiing in Spain in February 2020 when she was hit with suspected Coronavirus. Although she was never officially diagnosed, she needed oxygen, and lived with the tell-tale signs of Long Covid in the months that followed.

It got to the stage where I would fall over, I was so tired - and I just thought ‘I can normally do this’ but my legs felt really weak, and it's just an unbelievable fatigue. It's not an 'I'm, tired’. It is beyond fatigue, and then you can't sleep. Lisa Brown, Long Covid patient

The extreme fatigue is just one of a number of symptoms experienced by patients, which can include breathlessness, anxiety, and brain fog.

The patients are referred to the specialist clinics by GPs. The facilities offer psychological help and physical treatment.

I think one of the really important things that I do as part of this service is validate people's experience- saying 'Yes. This has happened to you. This is real.’

I'm hoping that people will soon start seeing the light at the end of the tunnel and feel that although the restrictions remain about what people are allowed to do, their own lives, in their own circle, can start to improve. Karen West, Physiotherapist

It is estimated that 60 000 people are experiencing Long Covid in the UK. Many of them are young, and many were fit and healthy before contracting the condition. Research is continuing into why Long Covid affects some people and not others.

We have much more knowledge than we had six months ago but I'm excited that we'll have even more in six months. What we do have in these teams is the experts in psychology, physiotherapy, respiratory physicians so that patients will have access to people with the relevant expertise Dr Hayden Kirk, Clinical Director, Solent NHS Trust

The specialist clinics are run by local NHS Trusts. It is hoped that their research will add to the pool of knowledge about Long Covid, and help patients, like Lisa Brown through the toughest of times.