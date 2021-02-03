Ten vans in funeral cortege for popular ice cream seller

Watch a report by Kerry Swain

A convoy of ice cream vans has escorted one of the region’s best loved ice cream sellers to his final resting place. Generations of children bought ice cream from Pasquale Marucci who has died at the age of 86. Today former customers lined the route of his funeral procession to say goodbye.

The chimes of Marucci's ice cream van have been calling to children since 1972. Those youngsters - now parents and grandparents, ignored torrential rain to honour Pasquale Marucci on his last round. Ice cream vans from rival businesses in the Hampshire area formed part of the funeral cortege. It was his family’s idea.

Mr Marucci’s son Adrian says his dad was a generous man .

Anybody that didn't have any money could buy an ice cream off dad. A girl was saying that she was one of four, her mum didn't have a lot of money and he'd put four scoops in a bowl, do one for her mum and sometimes he'd break the cornet off and then give one to the dog as well all for a pound. Adrian Marucci

Pasquale Marucci moved to the Isle of Wight from Italy in 1958, unable to read or write or speak English. After moving to Eastleigh he began selling ice cream in Wickham, Bishops Waltham, Fair Oak and Bishopstoke. He drove his van until he was 79 when deteriorating eyesight forced him to stop.

His daughter Edana Cowey says he loved his job.

I think my dad really enjoyed his job and I think his ice cream business was his life and he just enjoyed going out. I think we would have worked until the day he died if he could have done. Edana Cowey, Daughter of Pasquale Marucci

Pasquale Marucci called his customers Jimmy. They called him ‘The Legend’. A legend that his family say will live on, as they continue to sell ice cream from his familiar pink and white van.