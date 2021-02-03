Your Pictures: February 2021

Your Pictures: February 2021MeridianWeatherWeather Gallery Meridian Thursday February 4, 2021, 5:19 AMPhilippa DrewWeather Presenter, ITV MeridianWe love seeing your pictures, here's what you've been sending in during February...Sparrow in the rain, Totton Credit: Viv StewartBlue Tit on branch Credit: Erich PooleBarn Owl over Harty Marshes, Kent Credit: Ash PayneThames flooding, Pangbourne Credit: Jane HodgsonEastbourne, Sovereign Harbour Credit: Sharon WebsterNorth Dorset Credit: Colin Lennox-GordonBroadstairs bandstand Credit: Dean SpinksSnowdrops appearing in Ringwood Credit: Laura MathewsSigns of spring in Abingdon Credit: Becca Collacott