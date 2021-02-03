Your Pictures: February 2021

We love seeing your pictures, here's what you've been sending in during February...

Sparrow in the rain, Totton Credit: Viv Stewart
Blue Tit on branch Credit: Erich Poole
Barn Owl over Harty Marshes, Kent Credit: Ash Payne
Thames flooding, Pangbourne Credit: Jane Hodgson
Eastbourne, Sovereign Harbour Credit: Sharon Webster
North Dorset Credit: Colin Lennox-Gordon
Broadstairs bandstand Credit: Dean Spinks
Snowdrops appearing in Ringwood Credit: Laura Mathews
Signs of spring in Abingdon Credit: Becca Collacott