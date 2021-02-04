Deer rescued after it got entangled in cricket net

A deer had to be rescued when it got stuck in cricket netting at Harpsden Cricket Club in Henley.

The RSPCA and Oxfordshire Fire & Rescue Service were called in to help the young buck.

A walker had spotted the animal trying to get out the net on Friday morning (29 January).

It's thought the deer had been caught in the net for some time, as the mud had been churned up a lot.

RSPCA Inspector Andy Eddy said it was important to free him "as soon as possible", because stress can be harmful to deer.

He was a big animal with large antlers and was kicking out in a panic. RSPCA Inspector Andy Eddy

The Fire and Rescue team used some got as close to the big buck as possible and put a rug over his eyes.

The netting was then cut away from his antlers and the young deer was inspected for injuries.

RSPCA Inspector Andy Eddy said: "Luckily, he didn't seem to have sustained any major injuries from his ordeal, so we gently let him go. He stood up and immediately trotted off into the bushes at the back of the cricket pitch."

The deer was released and had only minor injuries Credit: RSPCA

The RSPCA is advising people to keep a safe distance from animals if they are found trapped in fencing and netting.

The charity says the wild animals can "scratch, kick and bite when frightened" and therefore say people should not try to free it themselves.

Instead, it's asking people to call the national cruelty and advice line on 0300 1234 999.