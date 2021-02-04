Two brothers have been sentenced after three men were hit by a BMW driving on the wrong side of the road in Brighton.

The collision in the early hours of December 1st 2019 resulted in the death of young Crawley footballer Suel Delgado and left two of his friends with life-changing injuries.

Suel Delgado was a promising young footballer for West Sussex-based Loxwood FC.

Iftekhar Khondaker deliberately drove the vehicle into the group at speeds of between 35 and 41 miles per hour.

The 34-year old was jailed for life with a minimum term of 26 years after being found guilty of murder and two counts of attempted murder, while his 27-year old brother Irfan Khondaker was sentenced to three years for assisting an offender.

Brothers Iftekhar and Irfan Khondaker. Credit: Sussex Police

The collision took place in the early hours of December 1st 2019. Credit: ITV Meridian

Before the crash, both groups had been fighting after leaving a club on Brighton seafront.The confrontation continued along to the Sea Life Centre where both groups then went their separate ways.

The Khondakers got into the BMW before Iftekhar crashed it into the three men and then drove off.

The car was abandoned and the pair got into an Uber taxi to travel back to their home in South East London.

Mr Delgado had been a promising young footballer for West Sussex-based Loxwood FC, who play in the Southern Combination Premier Division.

After his death, the club paid tribute to him, saying: "We will miss his cheeky smile, energy and jokes - such a lovely lad to have around the club."