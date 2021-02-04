Mystery shipwrecks granted legal protection

Two mystery well-preserved shipwrecks have been granted protection by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport on the advice of Historic England.

The mystery shipwreck GAD23, also known as the 'Bowsprit' wreck, is a rare survival of a once common wooden cargo vessel in the mid-to-late 19th century which sank off the Goodwin Sands in Kent.

The Bowspirit Wreck. Credit: Alison James, MDMS Marine

The ship was transporting coal at a time when England was the world’s leading producer and exporter of coal to Europe.

The second mystery wreck WA08 discovered in the Thames Estuary in Essex.

These shipwrecks serve to teach us about the legacy of Britain's industrial past. I am pleased that these new protections will enable us to preserve them as we continue to learn more about the role they have played in our nation's history. Nigel Huddleston, Heritage Minister