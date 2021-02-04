Police appeal for witnesses after Maidstone stabbing

An appeal for information has been issued by detectives investigating a serious assault in Maidstone.

Just before 7pm on Wednesday 3rd February, officers responded to a call by South East Coast Ambulance Service. A man had injuries consistent with a stab wound in Week Street at its junction with the High Street.

A cordon is in place at the scene. Credit: ITV Meridian

The man received medical attention and was then taken to a London hospital for treatment to his injuries which have been described as life-threatening.

A second man who is also thought to have been injured had left the scene before emergency services arrived. Kent Police are urging him to contact them as soon as possible.

A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call the appeal line on call 01622 604100, quoting reference 3-1151, or to contact Crimestoppers.