Python rescued after being found dumped in a bag in East Sussex

A 4ft python has been rescued after it was found abandoned in a bag in East Sussex.

A dog walker stumbled upon the black sack on a footpath in St Leonards-on-Sea on Wednesday 27 January.

When the bag moved, the dog walker thought maybe there could be puppies and kittens inside, but they opened it up and discovered a snake instead.

The snake slid out of the bag, but the dog owner managed to confine the snake in a pillow case while they waited for the RSPCA to arrive.

Animal Rescue Officer Julie Parson went to the scene and moved the snake into a basket which contained a hot water bottle covered with blankets to try and warm him up.

The python was found on the footpath in the area of Blackwell Close. Credit: RSPCA

Julie said: “We are so very grateful to the couple who did all they could to help this poor snake. They really did go the extra mile to help. The dog walker had a huge surprise when he found it was a snake inside the bag and not a kitten or a puppy.

“The snake was so cold from being outside that he was very lethargic - I kept him as warm as I could in the cage and then had the heating on in my van full blast so that I could try to warm him up I rushed him to a nearby vet.”

The snake was kept at the vets overnight and was later transferred to a specialist facility.

The snake was not injured but was very thin.

The RSPCA is now appealing to the public for information, and for them to contact the appeal line on 0300 123 8018.