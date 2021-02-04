Time to Talk Day: How do I have a conversation about mental health?

Today is Time to Talk Day, this year we are being reminded of the power of conversation as we spend more time apart , and chatting to help our mental health.

But how do you get the conversation going?

ITV News spoke to the organisation Time to Change, which organises today's Time to Talk Day, for some practical advice which could help you, to help someone else.

It can be easier to talk when you’re out and about doing something else - like your daily exercise. Talking side by side can be easier than face to face.

Or it could be any time when you both feel comfortable - cooking, working, watching TV, or it can still be helpful even if it’s over video call.

Have a think about who you’d like to talk to in advance.

Choose a time and place where you feel comfortable.

If someone asks how you are, be yourself and answer honestly.

During the conversation, not saying anything might be more important than talking. Just listen, and let the other person talk.

You can ask questions which help the other person to think and reflect, like ‘what does it feel like?’ or ‘how does it affect you?’

You don’t need to fix everything, or offer advice. Just taking time to pay attention and show you care can make all the difference.

If you just ask ‘how are you?’ probably not much will happen. But if you ask again, and show you’re willing to talk and listen, you might get a different response.

If you’re really worried about someone, next time they say they’re fine - try ‘Are you sure you’re ok?’

If you’re going to check in with someone you think might be struggling, you could have some information about support services ready. But some people might want to do their own research.

If you're comfortable sharing your own experiences that might help.

It’s important not to share what someone has told you, and respect their trust. If you’re worried about someone, you can tell them about organisations like Mind, Rethink Mental Illness, or the Samaritans.

End the conversation by reminding them that if they want to talk again - you’ll be there to listen.

CONTACTS:

Samaritans: Call free on 116 123 or visit the website

NHS 111: Non-emergency advice is available online (Only call 111 if you cannot get help online). People with hearing problems can use the NHS 111 British Sign Language (BSL) service.

MIND: Call 0300 123 3393 or find tips and support on its website. Coronavirus and your wellbeing | Mind, the mental health...

Shout: Confidential 24/7 crisis text support. Text "SHOUT" to 85258 or visit Shout Crisis Text Line

Crisis Support For Young People: Under 35s. Call Papyrus's Hopeline UK from 9am to 10pm weekdays and 2pm to 10pm on weekends. 0800 068 41 41. Text 07786 209697 or visit the Papyrus website

CALM: The Campaign Against Living Miserably, for people in the UK who are down or have hit a wall for any reason. Call 0800 58 58 58 (daily, 5pm to midnight). Free, anonymous webchat with trained staff or visit the CALM website

The Mental Health Foundation hosts Mental Health Awareness Week. Find out about the charity by clicking here: Mental Health Foundation