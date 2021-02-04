World Cancer Day: Meet the grandparents walking for their granddaughter

Watch Mel Bloor's report

Grandparents Jenni and Nick from Wokingham have taken on a challenge to raise money for children's cancer charity CLIC Sargent in support of their granddaughter, Emily.

Emily was diagnosed with cancer at 5 weeks old. Credit: Jenni and Nick

Emily was diagnosed with infant Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia last November at 5 weeks old.

She spent the following 6 months at Southampton General Hospital on intensive chemotherapy.

Now 16 months, Emily relapsed before Christmas and this week underwent a bone marrow transplant.

The couple are both in their 70s and are nearing 1000 miles of walking. Credit: Jenni and NIck

The couple, who are both in their 70s, are raising money for CLIC Sargent - a charity which has been supporting their family since Emily's diagnosis.

Jenni and Nick started walking in November with the goal of reaching 270 miles.

That later doubled to 540 miles, and now as they near 1000 miles they have decided to just keep going.

The couple said the walking is helping their mental health, and offers them hope that Emily will get better.

We do suffer and it's difficult to sleep at night, your mind wanders to Emily and the way she's suffering at the moment. When we get bad news, we've always gone out for a walk and this has inspired us to walk and we hopefully can get some benefit for the marvellous Clic Sargent as a result of our walking. It's not a challenge like Sir Tom but it's still a challenge believe me. Nick McDonagh

So far Jenni and Nick have raised more than £5000 for CLIC Sargent and have now set themselves a new goal of walking the virtual distance between each of the charity's Homes from Home.

They hope to complete the walk by Easter Sunday - an additional 480 miles.