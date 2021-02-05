Coronavirus vaccines: How many people have had the jab in my area?
The NHS now publishes regional data on how the vaccine is being rolled out.
The numbers are split by 'Integrated Care Systems' (ICS), where local health providers and councils work together to manage health services.
These stats are updated weekly. (Last updated 5 February)
Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire West ICS
percentage of the over 80s population who've had a first dose
percentage of the 75-79 year old population who've had a first dose
percentage of the 70-74 year old population who've had a first dose
This partnership covers the areas of Oxfordshire County Council, Buckinghamshire County Council, Reading Borough Council, West Berkshire Council and Wokingham Borough Council.
Frimley Health and Care ICS
percentage of the over 80s population who've had a first dose
percentage of the 75-79 year old population who've had a first dose
percentage of the 70-74 year old population who've had a first dose
This ICS covers the areas of Ascot, Bracknell, Farnham, Maidenhead, North East Hampshire and Farnham, Slough, Surrey Heath and Windsor.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight ICS
percentage of the over 80s population who've had a first dose
percentage of the 75-79 year old population who've had a first dose
percentage of the 70-74 year old population who've had a first dose
This ICS covers the remainder of Hampshire, including Southampton and Portsmouth, as well as the Isle of Wight.
Kent and Medway
percentage of the over 80s population who've had a first dose
percentage of the 75-79 year old population who've had a first dose
percentage of the 70-74 year old population who've had a first dose
This is not yet an integrated care partnership but these stats cover the Kent County Council and Medway council areas.
Surrey Heartlands Health and Care Partnerships
percentage of the over 80s population who've had a first dose
percentage of the 75-79 year old population who've had a first dose
percentage of the 70-74 year old population who've had a first dose
This covers the area of Guildford and Waverley, North West Surrey and Surrey Downs CCGs.
Sussex Health and Care Partnerships
percentage of the over 80s population who've had a first dose
percentage of the 75-79 year old population who've had a first dose
percentage of the 70-74 year old population who've had a first dose
These stats cover the counties of East and West Sussex.
Dorset ICS
percentage of the over 80s population who've had a first dose
percentage of the 75-79 year old population who've had a first dose
percentage of the 70-74 year old population who've had a first dose
These cover the area of Dorset council and Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) council.