Coronavirus vaccines: How many people have had the jab in my area?

The NHS now publishes regional data on how the vaccine is being rolled out.

The numbers are split by 'Integrated Care Systems' (ICS), where local health providers and councils work together to manage health services.

These stats are updated weekly. (Last updated 5 February)

Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire West ICS

91.0 percentage of the over 80s population who've had a first dose

77.7 percentage of the 75-79 year old population who've had a first dose

25.9 percentage of the 70-74 year old population who've had a first dose

This partnership covers the areas of Oxfordshire County Council, Buckinghamshire County Council, Reading Borough Council, West Berkshire Council and Wokingham Borough Council.

Frimley Health and Care ICS

91.4 percentage of the over 80s population who've had a first dose

84.4 percentage of the 75-79 year old population who've had a first dose

39.1 percentage of the 70-74 year old population who've had a first dose

This ICS covers the areas of Ascot, Bracknell, Farnham, Maidenhead, North East Hampshire and Farnham, Slough, Surrey Heath and Windsor.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight ICS

92.7 percentage of the over 80s population who've had a first dose

86.2 percentage of the 75-79 year old population who've had a first dose

19.5 percentage of the 70-74 year old population who've had a first dose

This ICS covers the remainder of Hampshire, including Southampton and Portsmouth, as well as the Isle of Wight.

Kent and Medway

86.3 percentage of the over 80s population who've had a first dose

74.3 percentage of the 75-79 year old population who've had a first dose

27.1 percentage of the 70-74 year old population who've had a first dose

This is not yet an integrated care partnership but these stats cover the Kent County Council and Medway council areas.

Surrey Heartlands Health and Care Partnerships

85.8 percentage of the over 80s population who've had a first dose

81.9 percentage of the 75-79 year old population who've had a first dose

31.3 percentage of the 70-74 year old population who've had a first dose

This covers the area of Guildford and Waverley, North West Surrey and Surrey Downs CCGs.

Sussex Health and Care Partnerships

86.0 percentage of the over 80s population who've had a first dose

78.0 percentage of the 75-79 year old population who've had a first dose

22.7 percentage of the 70-74 year old population who've had a first dose

These stats cover the counties of East and West Sussex.

Dorset ICS

92.1 percentage of the over 80s population who've had a first dose

88.4 percentage of the 75-79 year old population who've had a first dose

27.9 percentage of the 70-74 year old population who've had a first dose

These cover the area of Dorset council and Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) council.