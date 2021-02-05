Report by ITV News Meridian's Will Walters

A dog has become a star pupil at a North Hampshire primary school after being picked as the school's pet.

Humphrey the labradoodle was adopted by Julie Mynott, who works as the business manager at St Peter's Primary School in Farnborough.

She suggested that Humphrey could become the school's dog to cheer up the children during lockdown.

"I couldn't have asked for a better puppy," said Julie.

"He's been so well behaved and he absolutely loves the children, loves the staff walking past the office.

"In fact, if people walk past the office and don't stop to say hello, he lets out a little whimper."

Humphrey has proved a real hit with the St Peter's pupils

The school is still busy during lockdown with vulnerable children and the children of key workers still needing face to face teaching.

But Humphrey has also become a fixture on virtual classes for pupils working at home, meaning no one is missing out.

He's now become so popular that he gets fan-mail from pupils and his own section on the school's newsletter.

"Every morning, children at the gate are bringing lovely pictures that they've created at home," headteacher Carmella Reece explains.

"He always writes back to the children with a personalised photo."