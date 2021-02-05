Report by ITV News Meridian's Malcolm Shaw

People up and down the country have been doing their bit to support the NHS during the pandemic.

Among those is Peyton, from Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire, who's running a marathon to raise money for healthcare staff.

She be running one mile a day to match her target, but her age is what makes her stand out - taking on the challenge at just four years old.

Peyton might lack experience as a runner, but she certainly makes up for it in determination.

She said she's running "to help people in the NHS get away the germs from coronavirus."

Her father, Jack, explained it began because she couldn't see her friend.

"We explained to her that coronavirus is restricting that and her best friend's mum works in the NHS helping people and is incredibly busy," he said.

"Peyton's first response to that was 'what can I do to help?'

"We suggested to her you could try to raise money to help NHS staff and she jumped at the chance.

"She's so outstanding, we're so proud of her"

Like many elite athletes, Peyton has a lucky charm for when she runs: her favourite Arsenal shirt.

She's raise thousands so far, but Peyton say's she'll keep going until she's hit her £5k target.