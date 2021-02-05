Olly Stephens' funeral to take place today in Reading

The funeral of Oliver Stephens, known as Olly, take place today in Reading.

The procession will leave the family home just before 11am and will pass Highdown School, St Barnabus Chruch and Emmer Green Primary School.

It will then travel through Caversham Park Village down the Lowfield Road and onto the Henley Road then up to the Crematorium.

The family have welcomed people lining the route, saying the support would be both welcomed and very much needed.

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Emmer Green Credit: ITV News

The 13-year-old boy was killed in a stabbing in Reading on the 3rd of January.

Five teenagers were arrested after officers were called to Bugs Bottom fields in Emmer Green after receiving reports of a stabbing. Olly died from his injuries at the scene.

Three teenagers appeared in court in January accused of murdering Olly. The two boys and a girl are also charged with conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm.

They are being held in a youth detention centre until their trial in June.

His family family thanked those who tried to save the teenager's life at the scene. Credit: ITV News

Between 10am and 4pm today single red roses can be bought at The Flower Shop in Caversham.

The money raised from their sales will go to a local group called "Parenting Special Children".

Their training courses and information were invaluable to Olly's parents, as he was diagnosed with Autism in November last year.

People are also being asked to wear red, as this was Olly's favourite colour.

On All Hallows Road Olly's car will slow down so that the single red roses can be thrown gently onto the vehicle.

He could get his own way with a wry smile and a cheeky grin. He always stood his ground and fought for the underdog whilst having an amazing depth of love, warmth and wit Family tribute to Olly Stephens

Olly's family have asked for the the road and the Crematorium car park to stay clear. They also wish to remind people to keep to the social distancing rules and to stay safe.

The 13-year-old's family paid tribute to him last month saying he was 'hilariously funny, charming and beautiful'.

Olly's floral tributes along with any red roses will later that afternoon be moved to Bugs Bottom where the family are planning to light the area with tea lights. People are being welcome to come and look at the tributes.

The family would like to thank everyone for their support and acts of kindness.