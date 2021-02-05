Public Health England has urged people to check on the elderly and vulnerable as heavy snow and icy conditions are predicted across the UK over the first February weekend.

The Met Office issued amber weather warnings in the east of England for Sunday – including most of East Kent – with yellow weather warnings for snow and ice in place throughout the weekend across the rest of Kent, Sussex and Hampshire.

The RAC said it expected a sharp increase in breakdowns over the weekend and that people should think “extremely carefully” before setting out on journeys.

Dr Owen Landeg, group leader, of extreme events and health protection at PHE, said it was “crucial” that people check in with relatives and neighbours.

“Cold weather isn’t just uncomfortable, it can have a serious impact on health,” he said.

“For older people and those with heart and lung problems, it can increase the risks of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections.

“So it’s really crucial at this time, especially ahead of a very cold snap, to remember to check on frail or older neighbours or relatives, especially those living alone or who have serious illnesses.

“Make a call or socially-distanced doorstep visit if they live close by, to remind them of some simple but important health tips.

“It’s also helpful to check they have enough food and drinks and any medicines they need. This will help them to stay warm and stay well.”

Heavy snow has already caused major disruption across Scotland Credit: PA Images

Met Office: Snow could mean "significant disruption"

The Met Office also extended its yellow warnings for snow and ice, covering the length of Britain, from midday on Saturday to midday on Wednesday.

Simon Partridge, meteorologist for the Met Office, added that continuous snow showers and strong wind in the east on Sunday would result in “really bad” visibility and up to 20cm of snow in some areas.

“As the snow is blowing around obviously there may be places where it will accumulate more because it will drift,” he said.

“That means significant disruption and obviously at the moment with vaccination centres open seven days a week that can have a knock-on effect there as well.”

Residents told follow "basic, common sense advice"

Residents in Kent were told by the council to follow “basic, common sense advice to help keep themselves warm and well”.

Kent County Council deputy director for public health Allison Duggal said: “It is vital that during this prolonged period of severe weather, people act to keep themselves and their home warm – even if this is just by heating the bedroom and living room.”

Ben Aldous, RAC patrol of the year, said: “We are expecting next week’s protracted period of sub-zero temperatures to lead to a sharp rise in the number of breakdowns and ‘bumps’ as those who have to drive struggle with very hazardous conditions.

“As patrols, we are well equipped to deal with the severe cold, but we urge drivers to think extremely carefully before setting out and question whether their journey is absolutely necessary.

“For anyone who has to drive, we’d strongly advise making sure their vehicle is ready for the cold.”

Flood warnings remain in place

There are currently 36 flood warnings in place across parts of England, along the River Severn and the River Thames, put in place by the Environment Agency.

In Maidenhead, parts of Cookham were left submerged after heavy rains caused flooding at Widbrook Common.

Residents living by the Jubilee River previously expressed concern over the efficacy of the local flood relief system and fear that prolonged wet weather could lead to a repeat of 2014, which saw properties flooded twice in the space of two months.