15-year-old boy arrested after beach huts set on fire at Hengistbury Head

Detectives investigating reports of arson and burglaries at beach huts in Southbourne have made an arrest.Dorset Police was called by the fire service at 2.40am today (06/02) to a report that three beach huts were on fire at Mudeford sandbank near Hengistbury Head. Officers attended and established that a further 31 beach huts had allegedly been broken into or damaged. Enquiries are underway to establish whether anything was reportedly stolen. There was nobody inside any of the beach huts and no one was injured during the incident.A full investigation is underway and a cordon remains in place to allow for a thorough examination of the scene to take place.

A 15-year-old boy from Bournemouth has been arrested on suspicion of arson and burglary. He is currently assisting detectives with their enquiries.Detective Inspector Andrew Kennard, of Bournemouth CID, said: “We are continuing to carry out detailed enquiries into this incident and I am appealing to anyone who was in the area and witnessed what happened to please get in touch."

I am also keen to speak to anyone who saw or heard any suspicious activity in the vicinity around the time of the incident. Residents in the nearby surrounding area are urged to check their home CCTV systems for any relevant footage to assist my investigation.