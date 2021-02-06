Home on cliff top could fall into sea due to coastal erosion

Watch a report by Tony Green

A man from the Isle of Sheppey says that about 18ft of his cliff top garden has been lost to coastal erosion – and the rest of his home could soon follow if he does not get help. Last summer one of his neighbours lost her entire home after it collapsed and fell down a cliff.

Ed Cane says that the coastal erosion is continuing to erode the area, particularly with the recent wet weather and persistent rain. He says that neighbours in the Eastchurch area had been trying to fill the hole by the side of the cliff with clay in an attempt to slow down the erosion and shore up the cliff, but they were told to stop. Mr Cane says his own efforts to stop the cliff edge crumbling away have been halted.

I started tipping on my side and since then it all stopped now, because we have got the threat of being arrested now and being put in prison for fly tipping on our own property...

I have been told by the council that if it (the edge of the cliff) gets much closer they will put a demolition order on my home and I will have to pay to demolish my bungalow Ed Cane, resident

Ed Cane looks at the damage caused by coastal erosion

A spokesman from Swale Borough Council said they will continue to work with affected homeowners but a comprehensive study of the material used to fill the hole is needed. Engineering works would require planning permission, and to move forward residents need to employ specialist consultants to liaise with everyone involved.

The engineering works proposed by the residents in the area require planning permission. The application would need to include an assessment of the quality of the material intended to be used, as well as confirmation that the engineering works would deliver the required cliff protection without any adverse impact on the Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI)

So far, we've received some basic soil test information which was insufficient to demonstrate that the material used to shore up the cliff would not be a contamination risk and a more comprehensive study is required. To move forward we would advise the residents to employ specialist consultants that would liaise with us and the other statutory agencies involved.