New programme tackling type 2 Diabetes and obesity in Havant

Report by ITV News Meridian's Sally Simmonds:

A doctor who has managed to reverse his own diabetes says he's determined to help others.

Donal Collins was distraught when he was diagnosed two years ago. Now he's rolling out a programme starting in Havant to tackle rising rates of obesity and type 2 diabetes conditions which adversely affect outcomes with Covid. We meet the people benefiting from then plan.

A cheese and bacon burger, sweet potato fries, salad and coleslaw was Lisa's dinner last night on her new diet. She's lost a stone since Christmas.

I've been slimming world, weight watchers, I did the south beach diet when that was out years ago. I've been on diets nearly all my life really, but this one works. Lisa Fuge

It was a dreadful moment a few years ago when I felt tired and lethargic. I went and had my bloods done and it gave me a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes. Dr Donal Collins, Medical Director- Barlow Collins

The former GP took up Parkrun and ate less, but couldn't bring his blood sugars down. So he researched a lot, and found a solution.

Donal is rolling out a support programme at Homewell practice in Havant where diabetes and obesity rates exceed the national, and they've tried and tested on staff first.

Success would make a huge difference to obese and diabetic patients who catch Covid-19.

If you're admitted to hospital with Covid and you have type 2 Diabetes, you are 50% more likely to do really badly. Dr Donal Collins, Medical Director- Barlow Collins

After a lifetime of counting calories, Lisa is enjoying her food, and feeling the health benefits.For more information on the plan, click here.