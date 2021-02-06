Report by ITV News Meridian's Charlotte Briere-Edney:

A woman from Reading with a life-limiting condition has told ITV Meridian of how an assistance dog has helped give her independence.

Zoe Bateman has Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome which makes it hard to perform everyday tasks. But since being matched with her dog Sheila, she's now able to do things she thought would never be possible.

Zoe now wants to raise awareness of the life-changing benefits of assistance dogs.

"I am so grateful for everything that she does and she is amazing in every single way."

Heading out unaccompanied is something 25-year-old Zoe, from Reading, couldn't even imagine before she met Sheila.

There would always have to be a responsible adult who knew about my condition with me. Now it's just Sheila. Zoe Bateman

Zoe was diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome in her teens. It's a lifelong, degenerative condition that makes her prone to dislocating joints, fainting, and a host of other symptoms.

Zoe and Sheila found each other through the Oxfordshire charity Dogs for Good which works to match people with a wide range of needs to their perfect dog.

I loved her from the moment I first saw her really. She is wonderful and so sweet. Zoe Bateman

Sheila has helped Zoe regain her independence, helping with every tasks like picking things up, and even dressing.

It means Zoe can now look to the future. She hopes to get a job using her degree.

Something that a few years ago she could only have dreamed about.