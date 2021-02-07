Arrest following attempted abduction of toddler in Basingstoke

Police investigating the attempted abduction of a toddler in Basingstoke have arrested a 51-year-old man.

A 25-year-old woman was walking with her 2-year-old daughter in a pushchair when they were approached by an unknown man. The man has begun speaking with the woman, before trying to take the girl out of the pushchair.

The incident happened near Eastrop Park in Basingstoke on Thursday 4 February.A 51-year-old man from Basingstoke has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to take a child. He remains in custody.