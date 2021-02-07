Murder investigation launched after man, 25, dies

A murder investigation is underway in Reading after a 25-year-old man died.

Officers were called to reports of a fight just before 7pm yesterday evening on Dulnan Close, Tilehurst.

A 25-year-old man sustained multiple injuries and has sadly died.

Thames Valley Police has today been enacted a Section 60 order following the murder investigation. It is in place until 9pm this evening. A Section 60 order temporarily allows police officers greater powers to stop and search in a defined location when it is believed there is a likelihood that serious violence will take place.

There is currently a large police presence in the area which is likely to remain for some time while the investigation continues.

What has happened will undoubtedly cause concern in the local community and I would like to reassure you all that we are conducting a thorough investigation into this tragic incident. “Officers will be in the local area whilst enquiries are carried out. Superintendent Nick John, Reading Local Policing Area Commander

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

No arrests have been made.