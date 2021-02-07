Snowfall hits parts of South East

Some parts of the South East have woken up to significant snowfall today.

It comes following a series of amber weather warnings of snow by the Met Office for today through to Monday morning.

The forecasters have warned of “significant disruptive snowfall” and gale force winds in the south-east of England, with up to 30cm of snow possible in the Downs of Kent and the North Downs.

ITV Meridian camera operator Shiv Hart took captured this video of snow-covered roads in Capel-le-Ferne near Folkestone in Kent using her car dashcam.

Daytime temperatures will stay in low single figures for much of the country, with some places staying below freezing and the bitter winds making it feel even colder.

Public Health England (PHE) has issued a cold weather alert for the whole of England through to Wednesday and urged people to check on frail or older neighbours or relatives, especially those living alone or who have serious illnesses.

A car makes its away along a snow covered A252 near to Charing in Kent, with heavy snow set to bring disruption to south-east England.

Across the south east, in Lewes, there was not quite the same level of snowfall seen, but many in Sussex are seeing a frosty spell this Sunday.

Snowflakes could be seen falling in St-Leonards-On-Sea earlier this morning as the cold blast swept across Sussex.

It's thought the bitterly cold spell has been caused by strong easterly winds from Ukraine and the Black Sea area spill across the UK.

But the chill will not be as bitingly sharp as it was with the Beast from the East in 2018, the Met Office said.

Paul Littlefield caught a snapshot of footprints left in the snow in Maidstone.

Paul Littlefield

Beckie Green in Canterbury and her 4-year-old daughter managed to create their own 'Frozen' experience out in the snow.

A Frozen fan creates her very own Olaf

Meanwhile in Hawkinge, Kent, residents woke up to their a blanket of snow covering their gardens.

Sophie Malkin

It wasn't just the humans out enjoying the snow, Sarah Jane in Kent sent us this photo of her little dog who was excited to get his paws outside and in the snow.