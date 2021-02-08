Local charity's transit van stolen and set on fire

A Ford transit van was stolen from the retail premises of local charity Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice Care, on Dogflud Way in Farnham, at just after 10pm on Saturday 6th February.

It was driven from Farnham to Fleet, where it was found on fire by emergency services, at 2.20am on Sunday morning.

The large white van was branded with the Phyllis Tuckwell logo. Credit: Phyllis Tuckwell

It was used by the charity’s staff and volunteers to collect donated items to be sold in its shops, and also to move stock between shops.

The money raised in the shops fund the care which Phyllis Tuckwell provides for local patients and families who are living with an advanced or terminal illness, such as cancer.

The charity say that the theft of the van will make an already difficult time even harder, and it will cause real problems for staff and volunteers to get a new, branded van ready in time for when the charity is able to reopen the shops.