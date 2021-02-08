Snow causes disruption to road and rail in Kent and East Sussex

Watch James Dunham's report

A combination of snow, a cold North-Easterly wind, and temperatures well below zero, have played havoc with road and rail in much of Kent and parts of East Sussex.

Schools which had remained open for children of pandemic key workers were forced to close in some areas; and even some very vaccination centres had to shut.

Forecasters are warning the weather could continue with record-breaking thermometer lows predicted this evening.

Gritters got to work in Kent Credit: ITV Meridian

The Angel Centre in Tonbridge, Kent's third mass covid vaccination centre had its opening pushed back and delayed by the storm.