New figures show British Transport Police have made more than 1000 arrests, and seized more than 500 stashes of drugs related to County Lines crime, since 2019.

County Lines is where gangs use children and young people to traffic drugs, using dedicated mobile phones or "lines", into new locations outside of their home areas.

British Transport Police on a special County Lines operation at Winchester train station. Credit: ITV Meridian

An operation led by British Transport Police at Winchester station led to 17 searches, with 7 of those stopped found to be in possession of drugs.

We see young people travelling primarily out of cities, travelling long distances, using the railway network, coming into towns and cities, and often coastal areas, to provide drugs and they're actually being criminally exploited and some of these individuals are as young as 13 years old. Deputy Superintendent Gareth Williams, British Transport Police

Children's charities say it is important that children involved are treated as victims, and that parents and guardians become more aware of the signs of grooming. These can include:

Missing episodes - being gone late at night or early in the mornings or for longer periods of time

Carrying lots of cash/ having unexplained money or expensive items

Making more calls or sending more messages/ having more than one phone

Skipping school

Staying out late or travelling for unexplained reasons

Becoming angry or aggressive

Spending more time on social media and being secretive about time online

Unexplained injuries and refusing to seek medical help

Get support

If you are worried that your child might be involved in county lines operations, below are links to charities with experience in helping young people.

The Children's Society

NSPCC

Crimestoppers

St Giles Trust