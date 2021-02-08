Spinnaker Tower lit up to raise awareness of Female Genital Mutilation
The Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth has been lit up to raise awareness of Female Genital Mutilation.
The practise was first outlawed in 1985 - but 60,000 girls under the age of 15 are still at risk of FGM in the UK.
Saturday was International Day of Zero Tolerance for FGM - backed by the United Nations. Many communities do not realise it is an issue affecting girls and women they know.
Marie Costa is the Chair of the Portsmouth FGM Group.