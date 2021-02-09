Children’s services in Reading no longer under Government direction

Children's services in Reading have made "significant improvements" since a damning report five years ago.

The services were placed under review in 2016 following an Ofsted inspection, which found services had deteriorated and children were being put at risk of harm.

But a letter to Reading Borough Council from the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Children and Families, Vicky Ford, confirmed she was lifting Government direction with "immediate effect".

We know there is a long way to go and much more work to do, but the lifting of this notice is a major milestone in a continuing improvement journey. Liz Terry, Reading Borough Council’s Lead Councillor for Children’s Services

The letter acknowledges 'significant improvement' since Ofsted's inspection 5 years ago and the 'hard work and commitment of all involved at the Council.'

It reads: "Elected members, senior leaders, partners and staff at all levels in Reading have demonstrated a commitment to achieving this. In doing so, Reading has ensured that vulnerable children and families now have access to an improved quality of service."

The decision has been welcomed by the Council and Brighter Futures for Children, who manage children’s services on behalf of the Council.