Video report by Matt Price

New research shows that large numbers of people are experiencing sight problems from spending more time on their phones and computers during lockdown.

Virtual video calls, online school lessons and playing computer games are all causing strain on our eyes. One in four people are reporting more headaches and migraines, while others say they are struggling to read.

An opticians in Reading say they have seen first-hand the impact of more and more of us turning to technology to communicate.

Research by the charity Fight for Sight has found 42 percent of working adults believe an increase in screen time during lockdown has affected their sight.

As a result, 39 percent have difficulty reading. While 23 percent report having had headaches or migraines.

Worryingly, 21 percent of those asked said they were less likely to get an eye test now because of fear of catching or spreading the virus.

Experts are encouraging people to adopt the 20-20-20 rule.

That means, for every 20 minutes spent using the screen, people should look away at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds.

How often should I have an eye test?

The NHS recommends that you should get your eyes tested every 2 years (more often if advised by your ophthalmic practitioner or optometrist).

Find out if you can get an eye test for free on the NHS

What should I do if I notice a change in my sight?

Visit your opticians or GP if you're concerned about any aspect of your vision at any time.