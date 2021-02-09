How snow is causing headache for livestock farmers

VIDEO REPORT: ITV Meridian's Abigail Bracken

As the snow looks set to stay in Kent for the rest of the week, the freezing temperatures are causing an increasing problem for livestock farmers in the garden of England.

The weather creates extra work and means higher costs for farmers at a time when they, like many other industries, are already under extra pressure from the pandemic.

At one sheep farm at Iden Green, near Benenden, in the High Weald they have to give hundreds of their sheep extra feed and hay at a time when prices are rocketing.

The main roads are largely cleared in Kent with the county council carrying out over 12,000 miles worth of gritting runs.

They are still treating primary routes and are gritting other important sites like COVID testing and vaccination centres, but the authority is warning residents to be careful as not all rural and minor roads have been gritted.

The Met Office has a yellow warning of snow for the south east until the end of tomorrow. But the temperatures are going to stay very low, hovering around and below freezing until Sunday.

Public Health England has extended its current cold weather alert until midday on Friday 12 February and it's asking us to keep checking on frail or older neighbours or relatives during these freezing temperatures.