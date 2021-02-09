Southampton Marathon to return this September

A date has been set for the return of the weekend of marathon races in Southampton.

Organisers of the ABP Southampton Marathon say the 26.2 mile event will return on Sunday 5th September 2021.

After last year's run was cancelled like many others across the world due to Covid, this year's run was due to take place in April 2021.

However, following talks with Southampton City Council and others, it has now been moved to the Autumn.

It's hoped then Covid-19 restrictions should be eased far enough to allow the event to happen safely for runners, the volunteers and the city.

£1.5 million has been raised for local charities and the city centre during the race

£1.3 million boost to the local economy as runners and spectators spend the day in the city.

2015 the year the ABP Southampton marathon event started

It's fantastic news that one of the most popular sporting events in Southampton is back on the cards for this year. We have been a sponsor of the marathon since it began and have seen the excitement and wellbeing benefits it brings to the local community, which we are proud to support. Alastair Welch, Director of ABP Southampton

With 10,000 runners regularly attending the event, the organisers, ReesLeisure, are working closely with the Council and UK Athletics to ensure the event meets all Covid restrictions and up to date requirements at the time.

Runners already signed up to April's event will have their places moved to September.

Those who are unable to make the new date will be able to defer or get a refund.

Race Director Chris Rees said "Running has been vital to so many people during lockdown, to help them both physically and mentally get through this particularly tough time.

"We know runners are keen to get back to the large scale events that they love and we are working with all the necessary departments to ensure the return will be Covid secure with the runners' and volunteers' safety as our top priority."

Figures show running numbers leapt hugely during 2020 with downloads of the NHS Couch to 5k app increasing by almost 90% more than in 2019.

Organisers say they predict an influx of new runners this year but are limiting the numbers to 10,000 in order to ensure the event can return safely with Covid restrictions in place.