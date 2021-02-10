Reading fans to be immortalised in new mural on Madejski Stadium
Full report by ITV News Meridian's Sarah Gomme
Next year Reading Football Club will celebrate their 150th anniversary.
And to mark the occasion fans can - quite literally - make their mark on the Madejski Stadium. A huge mural , featuring around 800 fans, is currently being painted by a Scottish mural artist.
The mural will become a permanent feature on the exterior walls of the stadium - with the club describing it as a 'reminder of how important the supporters have been in creating the journey we have enjoyed since 1871'.