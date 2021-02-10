Residents near Brenchley told to keep windows and doors closed after large fire

Residents who live in Brenchley near Tonbridge in Kent are being asked to keep their windows and doors closed as Kent Fire and Rescue tackle an outbuilding fire on Marle Place Road.

The fire started this morning and sent plumes of smoke into the air which could be seen for miles around.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service are at the scene and are working to extinguish the fire Credit: Peter Rathbone

Firefighters say that they now have the fire surrounded and are working to extinguish it.

There are currently five fire engines and a bulk water carrier at the scene and crews wearing breathing apparatus are tackling the fire.

No casualties have been reported and it is not not yet known how the fire started.