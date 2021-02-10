Ship forced to dock at Portland after 'unidentified individuals' found on board

A commercial vessel, called Chise Bulker, had to dock in Portland after seven 'unidentified individuals' were found on board.

Dorset Police received a call at around 5.40am on Tuesday 9th February from the ambulance service in relation to a person reportedly in need of medical attention on board the ship.

Seven people, all believed to be Albanian nationals, were soon found on board with none of them requiring medical assistance.

Police and Ambulance Services were spotted at the docks as the seven individuals were escorted from the ship Credit: ITV News Meridian

After the ship docked in Portland, Dorset Police arrested the individuals and escorted them from the ship.

They will be considered by the Border Force and UK Visas and Immigration for potential offences.

The ship’s crew are being spoken to by officers and enquiries are ongoing to establish whether there are any reports of criminal offences. There were no reports of any injuries during the incident.