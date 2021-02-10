ITV Meridian reporter Sarah Saunders's report from Tankerton this evening

A town in Kent has decided to switch on its Christmas lights 10 months early to try and bring a smile to the face of its residents.

Hundreds of people in Tankerton, near Whitstable, took to the internet voting to switch the festive decorations on, one month after they were turned off.

They said it would raise everyone's spirits as the bleak winter lockdown carries on.

In total, people came together to raise more than £1,200 to pay for the festive decor around the town.

One of the organisers of the event, Julie Corke, said: "Everyone needs a bit of light and sparkle through lockdown to make them smile".