Mass Covid testing programmes are being scaled up at schools in the region as they begin to make preparations to open up more widely.

While the 30 minute lateral flow tests don't pick up every case it's hoped they will provide an early warning system for outbreaks and help keep transmission rates low.

At Park Community School at Havant in Hampshire in this week they tested every single pupil and member of staff currently in school on a single day to find out how they will cope under increased pressure once many more students return.

Most pupils have adapted quickly to the new testing in school Credit: ITV Meridian

At the moment, only around 15 per cent of pupils are in secondary schools (the children of keyworkers, the vulnerable and those without digital resources) are learning face to face with the rest studying online from home.

The school theatre has been converted into a testing centre Credit: ITV Meridian

Park has converted its school theatre into a testing centre with three testing booths. Science technicians have been seconded to deal with swabs that the pupils administer themselves - but other staff and volunteers are needed too. Results are ready in 30 minutes. Pupils are already getting used to regular testing.

Headteacher Christopher Anders said of the trial: "We are looking to test all the children we currently have in school which is about 150 and we hope in that way to find out whether or not we're going to be ok to test whole year groups when they are back in school.

"Through the testing we help students and staff and families in community feel safer...we are able to hopefully identify any small outbreaks in school before they become big outbreaks.

"While the tests won't spot every case hopefully they will - if we have several cases - start to identify a potential outbreak and enable us to take action before it become something more significant."

Mr Anders says the school is keen to open more widely as soon as it is safe to do so and he hopes that testing will help offer reassurance to staff and pupils.

Assistant headteacher Jamie Bryce is running the school's testing regime. He says it should ensure more pupils can come into school safely.

All schools are being urged to impress upon pupils the importance of still maintaining social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands. The accuracy of lateral flow tests has been the subject of controversy with those used in the community testing pilot in Liverpool only picking up half the Covid-19 cases detected by PCR tests.

Twice weekly tests are also being carried out in primary schools - but only on staff. Headteacher of St Peter's Church of England Primary School in Folkestone Toni Browne says 96 per cent of her staff have opted to carry out tests but performing them on pupils would be problematic.

She says as most of the children are too young to perform the tests themselves it would be extremely time-consuming and unworkable.

The tests on pupils and staff remain voluntary and individuals are able to opt out - or may be recommended to avoid testing after recently having Covid 19 as it will affect results.