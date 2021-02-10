Two new beavers released into West Dorset

A pair of beavers have been released into an enclosed site in West Dorset.

Scientists will be monitoring water flow and quality and biodiversity, comparing these to the baseline data gathered before the beavers arrived to see how beavers can improve the habitat they occupy.

Dorset Wildlife Trust say the pair are now settling into their new home with purpose-built fencing and all of the essentials they need to thrive. Additional equipment including night-vision binoculars and extra cameras will allow scientists to learn and share more about how beavers could help Dorset’s ecosystem.

The project licence is initially for five years (2020-2025).

Why are beavers so important for Dorset?

They help to reduce downstream flooding

They benefit other species, such as otters, water shrews, water voles, birds, invertebrates (especially dragonflies) and breeding fish

They increase water retention and clean water

They reduce siltation, which pollutes water

