Arrest made after two teenagers stabbed in Southampton

A man has been arrested after two teenagers were stabbed in Southampton.

Police were called to Warburton Road in Thornhill on Wednesday afternoon (10 February).

One teenager was stabbed in the hand and the other suffered minor injuries.

A 31-year-old local man has been arrested on suspicion of affray and assaulting an emergency worker.

Warburton Road Credit: ITV News Meridian

Officers in Southampton have been given greater stop and search powers in the Thornhill area after a Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 was authorised.

This emergency power is issued where either serious violence has occurred or police believe serious violence is about to occur.

After 4.45pm on Thursday (11 February) the power will be reviewed and extended if appropriate.

Inspector Chris Pell said: “We do not suggest that it is a long term solution to violent disorder or weapon related crime, however we have concerns raised by the community this evening and this is our response.

"We know that some will think this inhibits our ability to catch those carrying weapons, however it is important communities are informed we are taking action. It is also helps prevent other incidents of serious violence occurring and so helps us prevent crime."