Coronavirus vaccines: How many people have had the jab in my area?

The NHS now publishes regional data on how the vaccine is being rolled out.

The numbers are split by 'Integrated Care Systems' (ICS), where local health providers and councils work together to manage health services.

These stats are updated weekly. (Last updated 11 February)

Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire West ICS

31,850 people aged over 80 have had a first dose

56,554 people aged 75-79 have had a first dose

50,128 people aged 70-74 have had a first dose

104,545 people aged under 70 have had a first dose

This partnership covers the areas of Oxfordshire County Council, Buckinghamshire County Council, Reading Borough Council, West Berkshire Council and Wokingham Borough Council.

Frimley Health and Care ICS

31,850 people aged over 80 have had a first dose

21,691 people aged 75-79 have had a first dose

23,164 people aged 70-74 have had a first dose

44,391 people aged under 70 have had the first dose

This ICS covers the areas of Ascot, Bracknell, Farnham, Maidenhead, North East Hampshire and Farnham, Slough, Surrey Heath and Windsor.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight ICS

100,579 people aged over 80 have had a first dose

70,629 people aged 75-79 have had a first dose

70,952 people aged 70-74 have had a first dose

134,757 people aged under 70 have had a first dose

This ICS covers the remainder of Hampshire, including Southampton and Portsmouth, as well as the Isle of Wight.

Kent and Medway

88,794 people aged over 80 have had a first dose

64,836 people aged 75-79 have had a first dose

68,334 people aged 70-74 have had a first dose

124,823 people aged under 70 have had a first dose

This is not yet an integrated care partnership but these stats cover the Kent County Council and Medway council areas.

Surrey Heartlands Health and Care Partnerships

55,200 people aged over 80 have had a first dose

35,390 people aged 75-79 have had a first dose

39,195 people aged 70-74 have had a first dose

68,332 people aged under 70 have had a first dose

This covers the area of Guildford and Waverley, North West Surrey and Surrey Downs CCGs.

Sussex Health and Care Partnerships

100,911 people aged over 80 have had a first dose

68,674 people aged 75-79 have had a first dose

68,868 people aged 70-74 have had a first dose

131,459 people aged under 70 have had a first dose

These stats cover the counties of East and West Sussex.

Dorset ICS

55,269 people aged over 80 have had a first dose

37,434 people aged 75-79 have had a first dose

39,286 people aged 70-74 year old have had a first dose

60,311 people aged under 70 have had a first dose

These cover the area of Dorset council and Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) council.