Coronavirus vaccines: How many people have had the jab in my area?

The NHS now publishes regional data on how the vaccine is being rolled out.

The numbers are split by 'Integrated Care Systems' (ICS), where local health providers and councils work together to manage health services.

These stats are updated weekly. (Last updated 11 February)

  • Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire West ICS

31,850

people aged over 80 have had a first dose

56,554

people aged 75-79 have had a first dose

50,128

people aged 70-74 have had a first dose

104,545

people aged under 70 have had a first dose

This partnership covers the areas of Oxfordshire County Council, Buckinghamshire County Council, Reading Borough Council, West Berkshire Council and Wokingham Borough Council.

  • Frimley Health and Care ICS

31,850

people aged over 80 have had a first dose

21,691

people aged 75-79 have had a first dose

23,164

people aged 70-74 have had a first dose

44,391

people aged under 70 have had the first dose

This ICS covers the areas of Ascot, Bracknell, Farnham, Maidenhead, North East Hampshire and Farnham, Slough, Surrey Heath and Windsor.

  • Hampshire and Isle of Wight ICS

100,579

people aged over 80 have had a first dose

70,629

people aged 75-79 have had a first dose

70,952

people aged 70-74 have had a first dose

134,757

people aged under 70 have had a first dose

This ICS covers the remainder of Hampshire, including Southampton and Portsmouth, as well as the Isle of Wight.

  • Kent and Medway

88,794

people aged over 80 have had a first dose

64,836

people aged 75-79 have had a first dose

68,334

people aged 70-74 have had a first dose

124,823

people aged under 70 have had a first dose

This is not yet an integrated care partnership but these stats cover the Kent County Council and Medway council areas.

  • Surrey Heartlands Health and Care Partnerships

55,200

people aged over 80 have had a first dose

35,390

people aged 75-79 have had a first dose

39,195

people aged 70-74 have had a first dose

68,332

people aged under 70 have had a first dose

This covers the area of Guildford and Waverley, North West Surrey and Surrey Downs CCGs.

  • Sussex Health and Care Partnerships

100,911

people aged over 80 have had a first dose

68,674

people aged 75-79 have had a first dose

68,868

people aged 70-74 have had a first dose

131,459

people aged under 70 have had a first dose

These stats cover the counties of East and West Sussex.

  • Dorset ICS

55,269

people aged over 80 have had a first dose

37,434

people aged 75-79 have had a first dose

39,286

people aged 70-74 year old have had a first dose

60,311

people aged under 70 have had a first dose

These cover the area of Dorset council and Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) council.