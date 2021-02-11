Coronavirus vaccines: How many people have had the jab in my area?
The NHS now publishes regional data on how the vaccine is being rolled out.
The numbers are split by 'Integrated Care Systems' (ICS), where local health providers and councils work together to manage health services.
These stats are updated weekly. (Last updated 11 February)
Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire West ICS
people aged over 80 have had a first dose
people aged 75-79 have had a first dose
people aged 70-74 have had a first dose
people aged under 70 have had a first dose
This partnership covers the areas of Oxfordshire County Council, Buckinghamshire County Council, Reading Borough Council, West Berkshire Council and Wokingham Borough Council.
Frimley Health and Care ICS
people aged over 80 have had a first dose
people aged 75-79 have had a first dose
people aged 70-74 have had a first dose
people aged under 70 have had the first dose
This ICS covers the areas of Ascot, Bracknell, Farnham, Maidenhead, North East Hampshire and Farnham, Slough, Surrey Heath and Windsor.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight ICS
people aged over 80 have had a first dose
people aged 75-79 have had a first dose
people aged 70-74 have had a first dose
people aged under 70 have had a first dose
This ICS covers the remainder of Hampshire, including Southampton and Portsmouth, as well as the Isle of Wight.
Kent and Medway
people aged over 80 have had a first dose
people aged 75-79 have had a first dose
people aged 70-74 have had a first dose
people aged under 70 have had a first dose
This is not yet an integrated care partnership but these stats cover the Kent County Council and Medway council areas.
Surrey Heartlands Health and Care Partnerships
people aged over 80 have had a first dose
people aged 75-79 have had a first dose
people aged 70-74 have had a first dose
people aged under 70 have had a first dose
This covers the area of Guildford and Waverley, North West Surrey and Surrey Downs CCGs.
Sussex Health and Care Partnerships
people aged over 80 have had a first dose
people aged 75-79 have had a first dose
people aged 70-74 have had a first dose
people aged under 70 have had a first dose
These stats cover the counties of East and West Sussex.
Dorset ICS
people aged over 80 have had a first dose
people aged 75-79 have had a first dose
people aged 70-74 year old have had a first dose
people aged under 70 have had a first dose
These cover the area of Dorset council and Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) council.