Gatwick Airport: £5 vehicle charge to be introduced

Vehicles dropping off passengers at the North Terminal at Gatwick Airport, will be charged £5 from next month.

The scheme starting on 8th March, is designed to reduce traffic congestion and emissions.

The Airport says the money will be used to "provide protection for local jobs".

What are the charges?

£5 for 10 minutes; and £1 for each additional minute up to 20 minutes.

The maximum charge will be £25

The maximum length of stay will be 30 minutes

The charging system will be enforced by cameras that automatically recognise number plates and passengers will have to pay online.

Blue badge holders will be exempt from the charge and can register their details up to three months in advance before going to the airport.

Anyone who doesn't want to pay the charge can use the long-stay car parks to drop-off and collect passengers instead.

Map of North Terminal charging zone Credit: Gatwick Airport

Jonathan Pollard, Chief Commercial Officer, said they had "little choice" but to introduce the new charges to help the airport "recover" after the pandemic.

A proportion of the money raised from the charges will go towards the £150 million project to build a new airport train station.

It is no secret that the airport is going through the most difficult period in its history. Jonathan Pollard, Chief Commercial Officer

Jonathan Pollard said: "The new scheme will also encourage passengers to consider more sustainable transport options."

It's hoped the charges will cause a reduction in 'Kiss and Fly' travel.

This is the least sustainable type of journey to the airport because it involves two return car trips.

15% of airport journeys were ‘Kiss and Fly’ in 2019

The new charges will also be introduced at the airport's South Terminal forecourt.

The start date is yet to be confirmed.