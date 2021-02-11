'It's heartbreaking': Crocodile conservation centre fears future

Watch Rosalie Falla's report

After nearly a year of lockdowns and restrictions, Crocodiles of the World in Brize Norton says costs to keep the centre running are still high, despite the lack of visitors. The centre is home to around 150 crocodiles, and other endangered reptiles.

Shaun Foggett founded the centre a decade ago, and like many in the sector, says the support available to zoos and wildlife centres is too restrictive.

The government's Zoo Animal Fund, has been in place to support the Zoo and Aquarium sector since last summer, and critics have accused the Government of failing to understand the sector, with the financial support only available to zoos and aquariums that are 12 weeks from closing – at which point most would have already shut to protect their animals.

Currently £95 million of the £100 million remains unallocated.

A young, female Nile crocodile at the centre. Credit: ITV Meridian

February half term and the Easter holidays would usually bring hundreds of families to the centre, without this income the team say the future of the centre is uncertain.

The crocodile house needs to be kept at around 30 degrees celsius all year round, combined with regular repair works, staff costs, and feed for the reptiles, running the centre costs tens of thousands of pounds every month.

Signs at the site illustrating social distancing guidelines Credit: ITV Meridian

The centre is relying on savings and donations from the public to keep it open until visitors are able to return.

