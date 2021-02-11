Lockdown Lift: Pub landlord swapping pints for pencils

Video report by ITV Meridian reporter Chlöe Oliver

A pub landlord from Andover in Hampshire has shared how he has turned to art to help him cope with the stresses of lockdown.

Mark Thornhill manages Inn on the Beach on Hayling Island, but, as restrictions came in, he found himself at a loose end and that is when he discovered he had a real talent for art.

Mark has no plans to make money from his artwork which spans Disney cartoons to lifelike portraits

Penny and Mark are currently in charge of a pub along the south coast

Mark and his wife Penny have a varied career, from running Michelin star restaurants, family pubs and even opened some tearooms whilst living in Florida.

But it is this year that has proved their greatest challenge, with coronavirus seeing them furloughed for much of the last year.

Landlord-turned-artist Mark Thornhill says the reaction to his new hobby has surprised even him!

Many people would consider pulling the perfect pint a piece of art, but Mark is taking that to the next level during the third lockdown.

He has swapped his passion for pubs for painting and drawing and it has proved such a success, he's now creating commissions for charity as well as teaching others online via Zoom.