Watch the Dean of Canterbury's 'Top Five Animal Moments'

Video report by ITV Meridian's Andy Dickenson

The Dean of Canterbury's cats have become famous during lockdown - video bombing him at every available opportunity during his sermons and readings broadcast daily here.

But its not just his cats Leo and Tiger that have taken their opportunity to shine, recently pigs have gotten in on the act, turkeys and the rooster Russell Crow. Here, we run down their top five moments:

5 The Cat that got the Cream. Cat Tiger wasted no time to dine on his master's garden tea...

4 Enter Turkeys. Big birds barge in on morning prayers and begin stuffing themselves...

3 Don't Eat That. Tiger's audible purring leads to him nibbling the Dean's microphone...

2 Leo Disappears. The moment that began an internet sensation...