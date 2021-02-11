Video report by ITV News Meridian's Sarah Saunders

Victims of the Kent con-woman who pretended she had cancer, to defraud people out of tens-of-thousands of pounds, say "she was a serial fantasist".

Nicole Elkabbas from Broadstairs was jailed on Wednesday (10 February) for duping people out of £45,000 with her fake fundraising page.

Jo Mapp was one of those who gave Elkabbas money and helped organise fundraising events to support what she thought was a friend in desperate need.

Jo, from Ramsgate, had met Elkabbas when their children were at nursery together

Elkabbas first asked Jo for money at a funeral of a friend who had died from cancer.

Jo said: "We were all very vulnerable and sad, and she presented it as heroic - saying her cancer had recurred but today wasn't about her.. And I was gobsmacked and devastated for her. I just wanted to help her as most of the community did."

This was the latest and most serious of a string of fabrications Elkabass had told.

She hoped for a career in comedy based on accents and once told people she had been commissioned by Channel 4.Ekabbas defrauded concerned people out of thousands with her online scam, saying she needed the money for specialist cancer treatment abroad.

Strangers donated along with many from her local community.

Tim Bentley from the Kent Cancer Trust says: "Individuals are, as you say, incredibly generous. And they need to have some assurance the money they are going to give is going to help the person asking for it."

A spokesperson for GoFundMe said: "Misuse counts for less than one tenth of one per cent of all activity and in those very rare cases we refund donations.

"This means there is no risk whatsoever to donors and people can give with confidence."

Nicole Elkabbas (left)

The impact of Elkabbas' deceit continues to be felt in her local community, but the commitment to giving has not waned

Jo said: "Like everyone else I feel duped. But it is not going to change the way I feel towards other people or the help I will give other people.

"We have a really strong supportive community around here and I don't think that will change."