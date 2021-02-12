Down's Syndrome twins Joe and Eric receive their coronavirus vaccination

Video report by ITV News Meridian's Kerry Swain

It was a moment of celebration for the mother of a set of identical twins with Down's Syndrome, as they finally received their first coronavirus vaccinations.

It comes as findings by medical researchers suggest that adults with Down's Syndrome are ten times more likely to die from coronavirus than the general population.

In November, the Department of Health added people with Down's to the 'Clinically Extremely Vulnerable' list.

Joe and Eric had been promised pizza and chocolate cake after their coronavirus jab and seemed resigned if not happy to be heading to Shirley health centre in Southampton.

ITV News Meridian's Kerry Swain has been following the twin's story for the last 15 years. Credit: ITV News Meridian

The 19 year olds haven't always been this co-operative, their mother raising them by herself with love and humour.

Francesca Lambert says: "It's like having two, three year olds but adult sized three year olds. But having said that we do have great fun, they've both got a cracking sense of humour and there's never a dull moment, I can't ever say that I'm bored."

Eric getting his coronavirus vaccination.

Eric had his vaccination first, and then Joe.

Families caring for children and young adults with learning disabilities have lost many lifelines during the pandemic.

Education and respite care either restricted or withdrawn or just too risky.

The boys' day services are closed but staff call twice a week to take them out for exercise.

Francesca says: "When I saw the risk of the new variant and the transmission rates I actually also stopped their respite at Rose Road which they've been having for a number of years because I felt that I shouldn't put them at risk by going there so I haven't had a break since before Christmas which has been quite hard."

The thing Francesca is most looking forward to after her sons have their second Covid vaccination is being able to hug them more.